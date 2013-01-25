3M Canada Grouping Into 5 Businesses; Previously Had 6 Businesses

3M Canada has realigned the company's structure to better serve Canadian markets and its customers, which reflects the global realignment of 3M Company effective January 1, 2013. The new structure is made up of five business groups: Consumer, Electronics & Energy, Health Care, Industrial, and Safety & Graphics. In the past, the company had six major business segments. "The change is a natural outcome of our strategy to increase relevance to our customers and to broaden our presence in the markets we serve," said Inge Thulin, 3M Company Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By building scale more broadly, we create critical mass in each business group to take full advantage of innovation and commercialization opportunities.