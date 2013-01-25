ñol

GATX Increases Dividend to $0.31 from $0.30

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 11:35 AM | 29 seconds read
The board of directors of GATX Corporation
GMT
today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable March 31, 2013, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2013. GATX has paid quarterly dividends uninterrupted since 1919, and the increase announced today represents a 3.3% increase from the prior quarter. Brian A. Kenney, chairman, president and chief executive officer of GATX Corporation said, “This dividend increase is reflective of the board's favorable view of GATX's operating environment and long-term outlook, and demonstrates the Company's ongoing commitment to our shareholders.”

