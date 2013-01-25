Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows

AngloGold Ashanti

AU

shares declined 1.57% to touch a new 52-week low of $27.65. AngloGold Ashanti's PEG ratio is -2.37. Zion Oil & Gas

ZN

shares lost 32.08% to create a new 52-week low of $1.08. Zion Oil's trailing-twelve-month ROE is -42.17%. IAMGOLD

IAG

shares dropped 1.26% to touch a new 52-week low of $8.64. IAMGOLD is expected to release its Q4 results on February 20, 2013. Harmony Gold Mining Company

HMY

shares fell 1.94% to touch a new 52-week low of $7.08. Harmony Gold shares have dropped 40.67% over the past 52 weeks, while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.56% in the same period.