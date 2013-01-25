Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

NordsonNDSN
shares gained 1.07% to create a new 52-week high of $67.75. Nordson's PEG ratio is 1.77. Maxim Integrated ProductsMXIM
shares jumped 1.94% to create a new 52-week high of $31.59. Maxim Integrated reported upbeat Q2 profit. Life TechnologiesLIFE
shares gained 1.17% to touch a new 52-week high of $62.38. Life Technologies will present at Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference on February 13. Lincoln Electric HoldingsLECO
shares rose 1.41% to create a new 52-week high of $53.58. Lincoln Electric's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 19.60%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.