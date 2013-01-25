ñol

Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 10:23 AM | 1 min read
Nordson
NDSN
shares gained 1.07% to create a new 52-week high of $67.75. Nordson's PEG ratio is 1.77. Maxim Integrated Products
MXIM
shares jumped 1.94% to create a new 52-week high of $31.59. Maxim Integrated reported upbeat Q2 profit. Life Technologies
LIFE
shares gained 1.17% to touch a new 52-week high of $62.38. Life Technologies will present at Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference on February 13. Lincoln Electric Holdings
LECO
shares rose 1.41% to create a new 52-week high of $53.58. Lincoln Electric's trailing-twelve-month ROE is 19.60%.

Posted In: 52-Week HighsNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers