Harris Corp. Wins $31M Contract for Int'l Critical Communications System

More than 6,500 emergency responders in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago -- including the military, law enforcement agencies and government officials -- soon will communicate on a single nationwide, state-of-the-art, standards-based Harris Corporation radio system. Harris

HRS

, an international communications and information technology company, has been awarded a $31 million contract for a Public Safety Access Point (PSAP) and 800 MHz P25 (Project 25) trunked radio system for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. The Harris public safety solution will be a unified, national secure communications system that is fully interoperable and will seamlessly connect public safety and Armed Forces personnel through the Harris' VIDA^® network and Harris Falcon military radios currently in use. The Harris VIDA network will efficiently utilize the country's existing UHF frequency and provide Trinidad and Tobago's first responders with increased radio coverage. The solution creates a flexible platform ready for the quick and easy addition of future equipment to meet operational requirements for the Ministry of National Security and other government agencies.