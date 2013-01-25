ñol

Parker Hannifin Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.41 to $0.43/Share

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 25, 2013 8:33 AM | 28 seconds read
Parker Hannifin Corporation
PH
, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors increased the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend to 43 cents per share of common stock payable to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2013. The dividend is payable March 1, 2013. This represents a 5 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend of 41 cents per common share and is the Company's 251^st consecutive quarterly dividend, resulting in a total distribution to shareholders of approximately $64 million.

