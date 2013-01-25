A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts

Pre-open movers
US stock futures are higher this morning, as investors are awaiting new home sales data. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 32 points to 13,813.00 and S&P 500 index futures rose 3.20 points to 1,495.00. Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 9.75 points to 2,727.75.A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.15%, London's FTSE 100 Index gained 0.05%, German DAX 30 Index surged 1.10% and French CAC 40 Index rose 0.63%. Asian markets ended mostly higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rising 2.88%, China's Shanghai Composite dropping 0.49% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gaining 0.52%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.08% and India's Sensex climbed 0.90%.Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Goldman Sachs GroupGS
from “buy” to “neutral.” The target price for Goldman Sachs has been raised from $140 to $150. Goldman Sachs shares dropped 0.66% to $144.00 in pre-market trading.Breaking news
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories RDY announced today that it has launched Desloratadine ODT (2.5 mg & 5 mg), a bioequivalent generic version of Clarinex® Reditabs® (desloratadine) in the US market on January 24, 2013. To read the full news, click here.
- VimpelCom VIP and the Wikimedia Foundation, operator of Wikipedia, the web-based, multilingual, free-content encyclopedia project, today announced a partnership to deliver free Wikipedia access to VimpelCom customers. To read the full news, click here.
- The Macerich Company MAC today announced the closing of the acquisition of Green Acres Mall. To read the full news, click here.
- Covidien PLC COV reported a 0.2% drop in its fiscal first-quarter profit and lifted raised its FY13 sales forecast. To read the full news, click here.
