BG Medicine Announces Offering of Common Stock

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2013 4:36 PM | 1 min read
BG Medicine, Inc.
BGMD
, a company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cardiovascular diagnostics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. BG Medicine also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Lazard Capital Markets LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. While the offering is expected to price before 9:30 am EST on January 25, 2013, the offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

