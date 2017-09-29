Market Overview

16 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Monica Gerson , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 9:02am   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares surged 12.4 percent to $25.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped 7.15 percent to $25.18 in pre-market trading. The company went public on Thursday, pricing its IPO at $14 per share.
  • Vivint Solar Inc (NASDAQ: VSLR) shares rose 5.8 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after having risen 4.55 percent on Thursday.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares gained 5.26 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced its fiscal second quarter results.
  • First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) shares rose 5.16 percent to $7.33 in pre-market trading after trading down more than 16 percent over the past quarter.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 4.87 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive top line results in ZYN002 Open Label Phase 2 FAB-C Study in children with Fragile X Syndrome.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares were up 4.11 percent at $60.00 in pre-market trading after trading down almost 40 percent this week.
  • Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares rose 3.31 percent to $12.79 in pre-market trading. The company recently accounted former CFO of Amazon Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) international division as its Chief Financial Officer.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares gained 3.09 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after an advisory panel to the FDA concluded on Thursday that the company's experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy may work.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

 

Losers
 

  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dived 6.86 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares plunged 4.21 percent to $5.91 in pre-market trading after having risen through the week.
  • Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares slid 3.43 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading after trading on unusually high volume on Thursday.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were down 2.31 percent to $44.39 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted approval to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares lost 2.23 percent to reach $28.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) exchange in compliance with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).
  • Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) shares slipped 2.04 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading, following a decline of almost 6 percent on Thursday.
  • YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares declined 2.00 percent to $84.10 in pre-market trading after remaining highly volatile through the week.

