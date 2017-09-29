16 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares surged 12.4 percent to $25.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped 7.15 percent to $25.18 in pre-market trading. The company went public on Thursday, pricing its IPO at $14 per share.
- Vivint Solar Inc (NASDAQ: VSLR) shares rose 5.8 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after having risen 4.55 percent on Thursday.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares gained 5.26 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced its fiscal second quarter results.
- First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) shares rose 5.16 percent to $7.33 in pre-market trading after trading down more than 16 percent over the past quarter.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 4.87 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive top line results in ZYN002 Open Label Phase 2 FAB-C Study in children with Fragile X Syndrome.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares were up 4.11 percent at $60.00 in pre-market trading after trading down almost 40 percent this week.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares rose 3.31 percent to $12.79 in pre-market trading. The company recently accounted former CFO of Amazon Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) international division as its Chief Financial Officer.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares gained 3.09 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after an advisory panel to the FDA concluded on Thursday that the company's experimental drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy may work.
Losers
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dived 6.86 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares plunged 4.21 percent to $5.91 in pre-market trading after having risen through the week.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares slid 3.43 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading after trading on unusually high volume on Thursday.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were down 2.31 percent to $44.39 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted approval to Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares lost 2.23 percent to reach $28.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) exchange in compliance with the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE: PES) shares slipped 2.04 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading, following a decline of almost 6 percent on Thursday.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares declined 2.00 percent to $84.10 in pre-market trading after remaining highly volatile through the week.
