President Donald Trump's proposed tax plan continues to inch closer to passing, which has many corporate CEOs excited about the positive impacts a tax reduction would have on their business and the overall economy.

What You Need To Know

Tax reform is not only needed at the corporate level, but happens to be the single most important change the government can bring to "unleash economic energy," Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg told CNBC's Jim Cramer in an interview.

"First thing we are going to with the benefits of tax reform is invest in innovation," Muilenburg said. "We are going to invest in capital, new product lines. It's going to create new manufacturing and our shareholders are going to benefit, too."

Why It's Important

Muilenburg's relationship with the White House got off to a rocky start when Trump openly called out the company for what he believed to be an exhortation cost of the Air Force One program. But that was then and now the executive expressed at least one aspect of Trump he can "love" -- the president's dedication and focus on "helping business succeed."

What's Next?

"I think the work on tax reform, the work that's being done on regulatory reform is very important," Muilenburg said. "And just having a seat at the table, I think, is so important for business today as we think about what's going to benefit the economy of this country, how we're going to create great manufacturing jobs. That's right in our sweet spot. That's what we do as a company."

