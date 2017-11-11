The cybersecurity industry continues to remain in the spotlight at a time when data breaches and hacks are surging. But many investors are left in the dark as to which names boast the necessary technology and expertise to emerge as a winner in the space.

The Expert

CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The Strategy

Cybersecurity stocks were under selling pressure on Thursday so investors should see any weakness as an opportunity to "dip your toe in the water."

The Thesis

The cybersecurity sector should be considered as a "secular growth business" by default of it being the only line of defense against a growing wave of digital terrorists, hackers, and thieves looking to "steal our data and mess up our systems," Cramer said during his "Mad Money" show on Thursday.

Here is a list of all of the stocks Cramer likes in the cybersecurity space.

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) provides e-mail related security, which is a growing target for hackers because e-mails are read by humans -- and humans, not computers, are the "weakest links" in terms of security and data breaches.

(NASDAQ: MIME) provides e-mail related security, which is a growing target for hackers because e-mails are read by humans -- and humans, not computers, are the "weakest links" in terms of security and data breaches. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) specializes in protecting administrator accounts, which is a prime target for hackers as these accounts can unlock entire digital ecosystems.

(NASDAQ: CYBR) specializes in protecting administrator accounts, which is a prime target for hackers as these accounts can unlock entire digital ecosystems. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) offers consumers protection across email, mobile, and social media, making it a "lucrative business."

(NASDAQ: PFPT) offers consumers protection across email, mobile, and social media, making it a "lucrative business." Cramer's top pick in the space is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), which is an attractive buy after experiencing a "ton of weakness right now."

Price Action

Shares of Mimecast are higher by 73 percent since the start of 2017.

Shares of Cyberark are down by 2 percent since the start of 2017.

Shares of Proofpoint are higher by 26 percent since the start of 2017.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are higher by 12 percent since the start of 2017.

