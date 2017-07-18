Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer: Netflix Proves It Belongs In The 'FANG' Group

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Cramer: Netflix Proves It Belongs In The 'FANG' Group
Related NFLX
Exclusive: Mark Cuban Sees Half A Billion Subscribers Ahead For Netflix
Finding A Way: Banks Beat Expectations Despite Struggles As Earnings Go Into High Gear
Stocks Pare Early Losses; Netflix And This Brokerage Break Out On Earnings (Investor's Business Daily)

Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG" to describe not only four of the hottest tech and internet stocks, but companies that have revolutionized the way we use the internet.

Cramer explained during Tuesday's "Squawk on the Street" segment that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) made it possible for people to "tell personal narratives" and share content with the world. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) made buying online very easy and convenient, and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) mastered short-form video.

And now Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) proved in its earnings report on Monday it's an expert in producing content that is not only accessed on the internet but equally loved in South Korea as it is in Brazil or Europe. In fact, not only does Netflix know what kind of content users love, it will continue pumping out new content for the foreseeable future.

"You know you don't to get to be FANG for nothing," Cramer emphasized.

What The Bears Are Saying

Many Netflix bears will be quick to point out that Netflix is the lone FANG member with a negative cash flow, but Cramer isn't convinced, at least based on the company's reasonable debt to equity ratio.

Meanwhile, Netflix's own management team suggested it isn't concerned with its negative cash flow and its main focus is on adding and retaining members -- something it's an expert at.

"They are doing production that makes you sign up, and once you are hooked its over," Cramer said. "This is an intellectual opioid."

Related Links:

Content Is King: Expect Further Upside For Netflix

The Netflix Growth Story Renewed For Another Season

Posted-In: FANG FANG Stocks Internet Netflix Earnings Squawk on the StreetJim Cramer Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Exclusive: Mark Cuban Sees Half A Billion Subscribers Ahead For Netflix
Where Will The Money Rotate In Q3?
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Fast Money Traders Share Their Amazon-Proof Picks
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On VMware, Blue Apron, Valeant And Marriott Vacations
Buzz Aldrin Wants Earthlings To Get Busy And Go To Mars, Joining The Likes Of Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.