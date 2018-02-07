Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Procter & Gamble And Gilead

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG). He noticed unusually high call options buying in the name for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, traders were buying the 82.5 strike calls and in the first half of the session on Wednesday, they purchased around 12,000 contracts of the April 87.50 calls. Jon Najarian followed them and he is going to hold the position for a month.

Pete Najarian said that around 10,000 contracts of the March 85 calls in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) were traded in the first half of the trading session. He owns shares and calls in the name.