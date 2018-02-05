Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Hanesbrands And Anadarko Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2018 2:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about a bullish options activity in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC).

He noticed options traders were buying the February 21 calls in Hanesbrands. He followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for a week.

Around 5,000 contracts of the May 70 calls were traded in Anadarko Petroleum in the first half of the trading session. Traders were also selling puts in the name. Najarian bought the calls and he is going to hold the position for a month or six weeks.

