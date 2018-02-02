Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Align Technology, Kennametal And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is way overdone to the downside. He would buy the stock.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is a good industrial, but it's not really great, said Cramer. He would look at Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH).

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is a great financial tech stock, thinks Cramer. He is a buyer.

Cramer is willing to recommend Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), but only as a speculation.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported another great quarter, said Cramer.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) isn't done going higher, believes Cramer. He wouldn't be shocked if it jumps to $80.

Cramer likes Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL). He thinks the stock is good.

People don't like REITs at the moment, said Cramer. He would hold Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD).

Cramer wouldn't buy Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG). He thinks its dividend yield is too high and sees it as a red flag.