Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Align Technology, Kennametal And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2018 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is way overdone to the downside. He would buy the stock.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is a good industrial, but it's not really great, said Cramer. He would look at Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH).

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is a great financial tech stock, thinks Cramer. He is a buyer.

Cramer is willing to recommend Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), but only as a speculation.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported another great quarter, said Cramer.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) isn't done going higher, believes Cramer. He wouldn't be shocked if it jumps to $80.

Cramer likes Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL). He thinks  the stock is good.

People don't like REITs at the moment, said Cramer. He would hold Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD).

Cramer wouldn't buy Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG). He thinks its dividend yield is too high and sees it as a red flag.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

