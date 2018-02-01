Jim Cramer Weighs In On Johnson & Johnson, STMicroelectronics, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He sees it as a high quality name and he wants to take a long-term view.

STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a very good semiconductor stock, said Cramer. He added that it's not his favorite at the moment. He likes Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) better.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is a sell, thinks Cramer.

Cramer is shocked that Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) increased its distribution. He no longer hates the stock.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is about as speculative as you can get, said Cramer. He thinks the stock isn't for him.

Cramer is surprised that Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE: MTX) is still independent. He thinks it represents a great value.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has got a very good intellectual property and people like it, said Cramer. He doesn't mind the stock.

Cramer wouldn't own Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He thinks there are better stocks out there.