Jim Cramer Weighs In On Johnson & Johnson, STMicroelectronics, And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He sees it as a high quality name and he wants to take a long-term view.
STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) is a very good semiconductor stock, said Cramer. He added that it's not his favorite at the moment. He likes Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) better.
Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is a sell, thinks Cramer.
Cramer is shocked that Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) increased its distribution. He no longer hates the stock.
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is about as speculative as you can get, said Cramer. He thinks the stock isn't for him.
Cramer is surprised that Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE: MTX) is still independent. He thinks it represents a great value.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) has got a very good intellectual property and people like it, said Cramer. He doesn't mind the stock.
Cramer wouldn't own Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). He thinks there are better stocks out there.
