GM, McDonald's, Rite Aid, Starbucks: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 31

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He has a long position in the name.

Karen Finerman has a long position in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). She is bullish ahead of earnings.

David Seaburg wants to buy the weakness in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD). He thinks the company posted great earnings results.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) was hurt Tuesday by the Amazon.com headlines, but ultimately this is going to be a tailwind for the company, said Steve Grasso. He sees tremendous upside potential for the stock.

David Seaburg Karen Finerman Tim Seymour

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

