GM, McDonald's, Rite Aid, Starbucks: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 31

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He has a long position in the name.

Karen Finerman has a long position in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). She is bullish ahead of earnings.

David Seaburg wants to buy the weakness in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD). He thinks the company posted great earnings results.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) was hurt Tuesday by the Amazon.com headlines, but ultimately this is going to be a tailwind for the company, said Steve Grasso. He sees tremendous upside potential for the stock.