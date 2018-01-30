Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Related AMD
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018
ICYMI: AMD Earnings Preview, Dell And VMware, Dr. Pepper's Deal, Wynn Resorts
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about an unusual options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of 10 percent in either direction on the event. Over the last four quarters, the stock has moved 15 percent on average on earnings. Nathan said call options volume was 2.5 times put options volume Monday and the most activity was in the weekly options.

See Also: What To Expect In AMD's Q4 Earnings Report

Traders were buying the February 2, 13.5 strike calls and puts. Nathan explained that this strategy is called a straddle and around 25,000 straddles were traded. He added that traders are expecting a bigger move than the implied move of 10 percent.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018
ICYMI: AMD Earnings Preview, Dell And VMware, Dr. Pepper's Deal, Wynn Resorts
What To Expect In AMD's Q4 Earnings Report
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
AMD Bear Admits Q4 Earnings Upside Is Likely On Cryptocurrency Strength
AMD, Intel, PulteGroup, Vipshop: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 26
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.