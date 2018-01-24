Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Petrobras

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 5:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR).

He said around 30,000 contracts of the February 12.50 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session. He explained that the trade is a part of a spread as the trader also sold the February 13.50 calls. To open a position, the trader sold to close the February 12 calls, with a profit.

Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a couple of weeks.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

