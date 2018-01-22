Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Hanesbrands And Delta Air Lines

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

He noticed that 5,000 contracts of the February 24 calls in Hanesbrands were purchased in the first half of the trading session on Monday. Traders paid between 50 and 60 cents for them, which sets the break even approximately 7 percent above the current stock price.

Najarian also said that options traders were buying the January 60 calls in Delta Air Lines. The calls expire this Friday and they were trading for around 60 cents at the time of the purchase. Najarian owns both calls and shares of Delta Air Lines.