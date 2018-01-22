Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Hanesbrands And Delta Air Lines

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2018 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
Related HBI
The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500
Hanesbrands Loses A Longtime Bull
An 'All-Weather' Income Portfolio For Financial Independence (Seeking Alpha)
Related DAL
Washington Shutdown Takes Center Stage, But Market Impact Only Slight So Far
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
WestJet Has Strong Growth Potential, But Is It A Buy? (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

He noticed that 5,000 contracts of the February 24 calls in Hanesbrands were purchased in the first half of the trading session on Monday. Traders paid between 50 and 60 cents for them, which sets the break even approximately 7 percent above the current stock price.

Najarian also said that options traders were buying the January 60 calls in Delta Air Lines. The calls expire this Friday and they were trading for around 60 cents at the time of the purchase. Najarian owns both calls and shares of Delta Air Lines.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + HBI)

Washington Shutdown Takes Center Stage, But Market Impact Only Slight So Far
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500
Big Banks Fire First Salvos Of Earnings Season, And Most Results Look Good
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on HBI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.