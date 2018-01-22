Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is an inexpensive stock and the group has started to get some bids.

Instead of AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO), Cramer would rather buy Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) ahead of earnings.

Cramer would buy Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (ADR) (NYSE: MTU). He thinks it's a great way to get a long exposure to Japan.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is all right, said Cramer. He likes better Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).