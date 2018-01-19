Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Baidu, Hormel Foods, Palo Alto, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is one of few food stocks with a great growth. He likes the stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) missed too many quarters, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Instead of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX), Cramer would rather own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).

Cramer likes Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU). It's one of the few Chinese stocks he's willing to recommend.

Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) is a pure commodity stock and Cramer isn't willing to recommend it.

Cramer wouldn't buy Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC).

Cramer would rather own Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) than Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC).