Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Baidu, Hormel Foods, Palo Alto, And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is one of few food stocks with a great growth. He likes the stock.
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) missed too many quarters, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.
Instead of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX), Cramer would rather own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).
Cramer likes Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU). It's one of the few Chinese stocks he's willing to recommend.
Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) is a pure commodity stock and Cramer isn't willing to recommend it.
Cramer wouldn't buy Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC).
Cramer would rather own Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) than Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC).
