Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Baidu, Hormel Foods, Palo Alto, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 6:59am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is one of few food stocks with a great growth. He likes the stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) missed too many quarters, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Instead of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX), Cramer would rather own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP).

Cramer likes Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU). It's one of the few Chinese stocks he's willing to recommend.

Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) is a pure commodity stock and Cramer isn't willing to recommend it.

Cramer wouldn't buy Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC).

Cramer would rather own Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) than Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

