Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Teradyne

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2018 4:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER).

He noticed options traders were buying the February 47 calls in the name. Around 10,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session and they paid around $1.30 for them. The trade breaks even at $48.30 or 6.60 percent above the current market price of the stock.

Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a week. The company is going to report earnings next week.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

