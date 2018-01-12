Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Chegg, Floor & Decor, Regeneron, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2018 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Related
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
First Solar Will Hit $80 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/11/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related REGN
How To Trade The JPMorgan Healthcare Conference
BofA: The Biotech Sector Is In A 'Perfect Storm' For M&A
First Solar Will Hit $80 - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/11/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a buy, said Cramer.

He advised his viewer to swap out of LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) and buy Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED).

Cramer likes Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and he would stick with the stock.

He is still a buyer of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG). He thinks the CEO is doing a terrific job.

Cramer likes Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB), but he advised his viewer not to buy it because he already owns Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has a 5 percent yield and Cramer likes the stock and the yield.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is going to $80, thinks Cramer.

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) is good, but it's not amazing, said Cramer.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLB + CHGG)

4 Keys To The Bull Thesis On Chegg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FND
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.