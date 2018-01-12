Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Chegg, Floor & Decor, Regeneron, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a buy, said Cramer.

He advised his viewer to swap out of LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) and buy Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED).

Cramer likes Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and he would stick with the stock.

He is still a buyer of Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG). He thinks the CEO is doing a terrific job.

Cramer likes Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB), but he advised his viewer not to buy it because he already owns Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB).

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has a 5 percent yield and Cramer likes the stock and the yield.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is going to $80, thinks Cramer.

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) is good, but it's not amazing, said Cramer.