Jim Cramer Weighs In On Irhythm, Southwest Airlines, Toyota, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC).

Cramer closed a long position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) for his charitable trust, but the stock continued to move higher. He thinks the recent downgrade was shameful.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is a good stock and it's about to make another move higher, said Cramer.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) is in trouble, thinks Cramer. He doesn't like its balance sheet and he would scale out on any strength.

Cramer would sell Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN). It has too much natural gas and not enough oil.

Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM) is a beast, said Cramer. He would be a buyer of the stock.