Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Gilead And KKR & Co.

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR).

He noticed a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the May 90 calls in Gilead in the first half of the trading session. The trader paid 80 cents for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $90.80 at the May expiration. Najarian bought the stock and he is planning to sell upside calls against his long position as the stock moves higher.

Traders also bought 5,000 contracts of the March 24 calls in KKR & Co. L.P.. Najarian sees the purchase as aggressive and he decided to follow the trade.