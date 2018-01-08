Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On B&G Foods, Kinder Morgan And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2018 7:19am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is a good buy.

Cramer wouldn't buy Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) because he doesn't know what it owns.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is going to do well because the U.S. is out of pipe, said Cramer. It's not his favorite. He would rather own Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS-B) is not Cramer's favorite stock, but he thinks that it's not bad.

Cramer would own Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). He said the company is getting some really good business in the high-end communication stuff.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

