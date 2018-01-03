Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Hain Celestial, Becton Dickinson And Carnival Corp.
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) isn't as bad as when it had financial irregularities, but there are better fish to fry. He added that a lot of people see it as a takeover candidate, but he believes the CEO doesn't feel that way.
Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) is a strong buy, said Cramer. It's one of his absolute favorites.
Cramer thinks that Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is a buy. The company reported an amazing quarter, but it didn't get enough credit.
