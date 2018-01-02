Todd Gordon's Emerging Markets ETF Options Trade
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about an options trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (ETF) (NYSE: EEM).
He expects the stock to break out on the upside and he thinks it could reach $50. To make a bullish trade, he wants to buy the February 48/50 call spread for $0.72. The trade breaks even at $48.72 or 1.48 percent above the current market price. Its maximal profit is $1.28 and it can be achieved if the stock jumps to $50 or higher. Gordon wants to place a stop loss at 50 percent of the premium value.
Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Emerging Market ETFs Options Markets Media ETFs
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.