Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In BlackBerry, Microsoft, And Waste Management

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 3:57pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

BlackBerry traded sharply higher Tuesday and options traders were buying call options. They bought around 4,000 contracts of the March 13 calls in the first half of the session. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Najarian also noticed that somebody sold the July 95 calls and the July 75 puts in Microsoft. He explained that the trader took in $5.2 million in premium.

Options traders were also buying aggressively upside calls in Waste Management. Najarian bought calls in the name during the show.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

