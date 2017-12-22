Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Micron

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2017 7:06am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about a high options volume in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). He said that bullish bets outnumbered bearish bets by around 2 to 1 Thursday.

During the trading session, he noticed a large sale of the April 45 puts in the name. Around 10,000 contracts were sold for an average price of $4.35. The trade breaks even at $40.65 or 8.49 percent below the current market price. If the stock stays above $40.65 at the April expiration, the trade is going to make money. If it stays above $45 at the April expiration, traders are going to collect the whole premium. Below $45, they are going to have to buy the stock and below $40.65, the trade starts to lose money.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

