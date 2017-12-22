Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alphabet, Switch, And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that he doesn't like Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) and other advertisers because of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL). He thinks that Alphabet is going down.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is a nice spec, thinks Cramer.

The CEO of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) is apparently speaking with Saudi investors, said Cramer. He doesn't want to bet against him.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) is all right, but Cramer prefers CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE).

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is good, but Cramer likes Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) better.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) is radically inconsistent, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.