Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In First Data Corp And XLE

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC). He noticed that options traders were aggressively buying the January expiry upside calls in the name. He added that around 13,000 contracts were traded. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

Pete Najarian spoke about options volume in Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE). He said that over 22,500 contracts of the January 71.50 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session Thursday. Traders paid 83 cents for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $72.33 or 0.71 percent above the current market price. Pete Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for around a month.