Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In First Data Corp And XLE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Allergan, ETP, Cisco And More
2 Reasons First Data Was Just Upgraded By BMO Capital
Related XLE
Celebrate American Energy Independence With This New ETF
Domino's, Pepsi, XLE: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks For December 6
Crude oil overcomes early losses following planned restart of Forties pipeline (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC). He noticed that options traders were aggressively buying the January expiry upside calls in the name. He added that around 13,000 contracts were traded. Najarian decided to follow the trade.

Pete Najarian spoke about options volume in Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE). He said that over 22,500 contracts of the January 71.50 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session Thursday. Traders paid 83 cents for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $72.33 or 0.71 percent above the current market price. Pete Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for around a month.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLE + FDC)

Celebrate American Energy Independence With This New ETF
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Allergan, ETP, Cisco And More
Domino's, Pepsi, XLE: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks For December 6
Semiconductor Stocks Are Under Heavy Selling Pressure
2 Reasons First Data Was Just Upgraded By BMO Capital
Is It Time to Buy The Dip In Crude & Energy ETFs?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FDC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.