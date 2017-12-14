Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Altria, Constellation Brand And Walmart

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2017 2:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related MO
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
This Factor ETF Could Be Ready To Shine
Is Now The Time For Philip Morris To Take Out Altria? (Seeking Alpha)
Related STZ
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Universal Display, Kinder Morgan And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; NeoPhotonics Shares Slide
Brown-Forman: Getting Pricey, But A New Opportunity Has Emerged (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that options traders were buying the June 75 calls in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO). Around 9,400 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought the calls and he is going to hold them for a month or two.

Najarian also noticed big upside call options buying in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). Around 5,000 contracts of the January 240 calls were traded and he decided to follow the trade. He added that he also likes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) for upside calls buying.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + STZ)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Universal Display, Kinder Morgan And More
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2017
This Factor ETF Could Be Ready To Shine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MO

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.