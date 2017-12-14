On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that options traders were buying the June 75 calls in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO). Around 9,400 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought the calls and he is going to hold them for a month or two.

Najarian also noticed big upside call options buying in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). Around 5,000 contracts of the January 240 calls were traded and he decided to follow the trade. He added that he also likes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) for upside calls buying.