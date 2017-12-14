Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Altria, Constellation Brand And Walmart
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that options traders were buying the June 75 calls in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO). Around 9,400 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought the calls and he is going to hold them for a month or two.
Najarian also noticed big upside call options buying in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). Around 5,000 contracts of the January 240 calls were traded and he decided to follow the trade. He added that he also likes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) for upside calls buying.
