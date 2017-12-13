Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In NIC Inc. And Ford

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed high options activity in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV). Options Traders were buying the January 20 calls in the name. Around 2,000 contracts were traded relatively quickly in the first half of the trading session. Jon Najarian bought the calls and he's going to hold them for two to three weeks.

Pete Najarian spoke about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Over 20,000 contracts of the January 12.50 calls were traded for 34 cents. The trade breaks even at $12.84 or 1.90 percent above the closing price on Tuesday. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he thinks the stock is going to move towards $13.