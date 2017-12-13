Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In NIC Inc. And Ford

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 7:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed high options activity in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV). Options Traders were buying the January 20 calls in the name. Around 2,000 contracts were traded relatively quickly in the first half of the trading session. Jon Najarian bought the calls and he's going to hold them for two to three weeks.

Pete Najarian spoke about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Over 20,000 contracts of the January 12.50 calls were traded for 34 cents. The trade breaks even at $12.84 or 1.90 percent above the closing price on Tuesday. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he thinks the stock is going to move towards $13.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

