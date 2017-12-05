Market Overview

Barrick Gold, CarMax, Philip Morris, Walmart: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 3:48pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said he expects a break out above $100 in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). He has a long position in the name.

Stephanie Link likes Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM). She wants to buy the weakness.

Josh Brown believes the financials aren't done going higher. He still owns JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Pete Najarian is a buyer of CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX). He thinks it's going higher.

Mark Fisher thinks that Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) should be bought.

