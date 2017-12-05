On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would buy some Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) if it trades lower Tuesday.

The market is concerned that Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) could lose more contracts, said Cramer. If that doesn't happen, the stock is going to trade higher, but right now people are waiting to see the development. Cramer thinks Twilio won't lose more contracts.

Investors are selling NASDAQ stocks to buy big cap Dow Jones stocks, said Cramer. He thinks a decline in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is just a rotation, but it's more vicious than what he has seen in a long time.