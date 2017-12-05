Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Lockheed Martin, Twilio, And Visa

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 7:10am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he would buy some Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) if it trades lower Tuesday.

The market is concerned that Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) could lose more contracts, said Cramer. If that doesn't happen, the stock is going to trade higher, but right now people are waiting to see the development. Cramer thinks Twilio won't lose more contracts.

Investors are selling NASDAQ stocks to buy big cap Dow Jones stocks, said Cramer. He thinks a decline in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is just a rotation, but it's more vicious than what he has seen in a long time.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

