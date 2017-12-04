Humana, IBM, United Continental, Verizon: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Kevin O'Leary recommended a long position in Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM). He believes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) should buy it.

Stephen Weiss likes United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL).

Jim Lebenthal thinks that International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) should be bought.

Josh Brown said that Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) is going to benefit from tax cuts. He wants to buy the stock.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).