Humana, IBM, United Continental, Verizon: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2017 5:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Kevin O'Leary recommended a long position in Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM). He believes Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) should buy it.

Stephen Weiss likes United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL).

Jim Lebenthal thinks that International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) should be bought.

Josh Brown said that Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) is going to benefit from tax cuts. He wants to buy the stock.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Josh Brown Kevin O'LearyCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

