CME, ICE, Qualcomm, Twitter: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Joe Terranova said that exchanges are in a good position to benefit from current market transactions. He is watching CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE).

Jim Lebenthal sees a great buying opportunity in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Josh Brown owns Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and he is impressed by the recent price action as the stock held above $20. It's trading higher on Friday, while Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) dropped 1.17 percent.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Josh BrownCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.