FedEx, Kroger, Micron, Shake Shack: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 3:55pm   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) is going higher. He owns the stock.

Stephen Weiss likes Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). He has a long position and he is looking to buy some more.

Josh Brown thinks that there could be a short squeeze in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).

Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Kroger Co (NYSE: KR).

Joe Terranova believes that FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) could move higher.

Posted-In: Joe Terranova Josh Brown Kevin O'Leary Pete NajarianCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

