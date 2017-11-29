Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America, Citigroup, And More Financials: 'Fast Money' Final Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Related BX
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lowe's Companies, Blackstone And More
Vetr Downgrades Blackstone Group
The Vetr community has upgraded $BX to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)
Related BAC
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Bank Of America
Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months
Bank Of America: Growth Is Back (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Karen Firestone said she would buy Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). She likes its dividend yield and she thinks its forward P/E of 10 is attractive.

Pete Najarian likes the financials. He named Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) as the stocks he owns.

See Also: Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months

Jim Lebenthal is looking to trade SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT). He believes this recent seasonal trade is going to continue for a few more days.

Stephen Weiss thinks financials are going to lead the market. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) is the ETF that follows the financial sector.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Karen Firestone Pete Najarian Stephen WeissCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BX)

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Bank Of America
Traders See Signs Of Rotation Into Financials Amid Nasdaq's Worst Day In Months
Dick Bove's Top Stocks To Buy And Short
Your Favorite Analyst's Favorite Analyst: Which Sell Side Firm Has The Most Buy Ratings From Its Peers?
Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Final Trades For Nov. 21
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lowe's Companies, Blackstone And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BX

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.