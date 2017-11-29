On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Karen Firestone said she would buy Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). She likes its dividend yield and she thinks its forward P/E of 10 is attractive.

Pete Najarian likes the financials. He named Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) as the stocks he owns.

Jim Lebenthal is looking to trade SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT). He believes this recent seasonal trade is going to continue for a few more days.

Stephen Weiss thinks financials are going to lead the market. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) is the ETF that follows the financial sector.

