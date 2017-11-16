Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Mallinckrodt, GoPro And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer advised his viewer not to sell Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX). He hears nothing but good things about the company.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) paid too much for Achtar, said Cramer. He isn't a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't agree with investors who think that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) didn't post a good quarter. He believes it was all right and he likes the company.

Cramer though that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) would have posted a better quarter. He still thinks the company could be all right.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.