Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wendys, Aetna And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT). He added that he likes Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) even better.

Cramer isn't a buyer of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO). He would rather own Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR).

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) quarter was fine, but Cramer prefers McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) is terrific, said Cramer. He also likes UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) in the space.

Cramer advised his viewer to stick with ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS).

He isn't a buyer of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM).

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) rarely comes down, said Cramer. He would buy the stock.

Cramer thinks that Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) is terrific and he wants to buy it.

