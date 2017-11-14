Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about a bullish options activity in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). Around 6,000 contracts of the December 20 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session. Jon Najarian decided to jump in the trade.

Pete Najarian said he noticed a purchase of 10,000 contracts of the January 10 calls in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $11.25 or 9.65 percent above the current market price. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he thinks the stock is going to move higher.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.