'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Picks In The Retail Sector

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2017 7:34am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Karen Finerman spoke about Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). She said there is room for the company to catch up with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). She would buy the stock and figure out later what to do with it.

TIm Seymour would rather buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) because it has a better valuation.

Pete Najarian thinks that Walmart is catching up with Amazon and it's winning. He also likes Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) because it's making money while it's attacking Amazon.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

