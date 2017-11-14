On CNBC's "Fast Money," Karen Finerman spoke about Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT). She said there is room for the company to catch up with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). She would buy the stock and figure out later what to do with it.

TIm Seymour would rather buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) because it has a better valuation.

Pete Najarian thinks that Walmart is catching up with Amazon and it's winning. He also likes Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) because it's making money while it's attacking Amazon.

