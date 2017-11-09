Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kevin Kelly's Intel Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 4:38pm   Comments
Share:
Related INTC
Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
Expectations Mount For Nvidia; Analyst Raises Target To $190 Ahead Of Earnings
Stock Futures Down As Intel Hinders Dow, This IPO Blasts Off (Investor's Business Daily)

Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Kevin Kelly of Kelly & Co. suggested that investors should consider a bullish options trade in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). The stock traded lower Thursday, along with the other semiconductor stocks, but Kelly wants to buy the weakness.

See Also: Analysis: AMD's Intel Deal Lends Almost 100% Upside To The Stock

He said that the stock has historically traded with discount to its peers, but with Altera and Mobileye acquisitions the company is trying to improve growth. To make a bullish bet Kelly wants to buy the March 46 call for $2.5. The trade breaks even at $48.5 or 4.75 percent above the Thursday's closing price. It captures the January earnings

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
Expectations Mount For Nvidia; Analyst Raises Target To $190 Ahead Of Earnings
Nvidia Q3 Earnings Preview: A Tale Of Outstanding Fundamentals, Pricey Stock
No One Compares To Intel In Global Semiconductor Market Share
Does The AMD-Intel Chip Deal Really Matter For Nvidia?
Analysis: AMD's Intel Deal Lends Almost 100% Upside To The Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on INTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.