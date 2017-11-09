Speaking on Bloomberg Markets, Kevin Kelly of Kelly & Co. suggested that investors should consider a bullish options trade in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). The stock traded lower Thursday, along with the other semiconductor stocks, but Kelly wants to buy the weakness.

See Also: Analysis: AMD's Intel Deal Lends Almost 100% Upside To The Stock

He said that the stock has historically traded with discount to its peers, but with Altera and Mobileye acquisitions the company is trying to improve growth. To make a bullish bet Kelly wants to buy the March 46 call for $2.5. The trade breaks even at $48.5 or 4.75 percent above the Thursday's closing price. It captures the January earnings

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.