Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Gilead, Exxon Mobil And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is too cheap to sell at $73, but it's not his favorite stock. He thinks there is a $5 downside risk.

Cramer likes Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) and he would own it. He added that the company has fabulous technology.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is fine, said Cramer and he added that he prefers Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported numbers that were superior to the other companies in the sector, said Cramer.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) isn't going higher and Cramer would stay away.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBCI) trades at a very big premium to a book value, but if the Fed raises rates, the stock is going higher, said Cramer. He added it's more expensive than the other banks.

Cramer likes Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) but he can't recommend it as a buy.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.