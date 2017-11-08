Market Overview

Altaba, Qualcomm, Twilio, Twitter: 'Fast Money' Final Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 2:45pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA). He noticed unusually high bullish options activity in the name and he thinks it's going higher.

Jon Najarian bought upside calls in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO). He noticed bullish options activity and he decided to buy calls.

Jim Lebenthal sees more room on the upside in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Josh Brown said there was a great price action in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He thinks that maybe some Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shareholders are switching to Twitter.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Josh BrownCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

