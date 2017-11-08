On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he isn't giving up on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). He still believes in the stock.

Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) to let it run. It has been discouraging, but he wouldn't sell it.

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is fantastic, said Cramer. He added that it has always been an incredibly well run company.

Cramer likes ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). He explained that it's a part of internet of things that he likes so much.

