Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 7:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the options market is implying a 13 percent move in either direction.

Related Link: Snap's Bears And Bulls Heading Into Q3 Earnings

The options volume was 1.5 times the average daily options volume and Nathan noticed some buying of the November 20/21 call spread. Around 6,500 contracts were traded and Nathan believes that this trade is like a lottery ticket. He added that $17 is a significant resistance for the stock, while its September low of $13 should be a significant support.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

